Several SEPTA buses catch fire at maintenance facility sending black smoke into air

Several SEPTA buses are on fire at a maintenance facility in Philadelphia, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air.

SkyForce10 was over the scene at the Midvale Depot in Nicetown on Thursday, June 5, and fire crews could be seen attempting to control the fire.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch shared with NBC10 that the facility is what they refer to as "the bus graveyard," where all out-of-service buses are stored. This fire is not affecting any buses that run in servce

Busch said that no injures have been reported. It is unclear how the SEPTA buses caught on fire at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for details.