Philadelphia

Several SEPTA buses catch fire at maintenance facility sending black smoke into air

It is unclear how the SEPTA buses caught on fire at this time.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several SEPTA buses are on fire at a maintenance facility in Philadelphia, sending a thick plume of smoke into the air.

SkyForce10 was over the scene at the Midvale Depot in Nicetown on Thursday, June 5, and fire crews could be seen attempting to control the fire.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch shared with NBC10 that the facility is what they refer to as "the bus graveyard," where all out-of-service buses are stored. This fire is not affecting any buses that run in servce

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Busch said that no injures have been reported. It is unclear how the SEPTA buses caught on fire at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for details.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us