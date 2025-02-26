SEPTA buses to get bulletproof ‘cockpits' in wake of driver's 2023 slaying

SEPTA is taking steps to protect its drivers with a new project that will see bulletproof "cockpits" installed in buses later this year.

The move comes after the mass transit provider reported 39 assaults on its operators in 2024. But, officials said that they have been wanting to have these devices creates since the shooting death of SEPTA driver, Bernard Gribbin.

Gribben was killed on Oct. 26, 2023, when a woman hopped out of the Route 23 SEPTA bus he was operating along the 4600 block of Germantown Avenue, produced a handgun before she turned and fired into the bus, hitting Gribbin at least six times.

On Tuesday, after 18 months of design and preparation, SEPTA unveiled the new compartments that they developed with a company called Custom Glass Solutions.

"It's awesome. This idea was pitched by the union. We were surprised that SEPTA agreed to it and from the day that we pitched to to their agreeing, it's been an ongoing process," said Brian Pollit, the president TWU Local 234, the union that represents SEPTA's bus drivers.

At a cost of about $15,000 per bulletproof cockpit, officials said, SEPTA intends to install these compartments on eight buses through a pilot program this spring.

"We are happy to be moving forward with this," said SEPTA spokesperson, Andrew Busch. "Our number one priority is the safety of our employees and our passengers. And, for bus operators, this helps give some extra protection."

According to information from Custom Glass Solutions, which is based in Trumbauersville, the bulletproof cockpits are designed to protect drivers from floor-to-ceiling, with no way for someone to reach around or over the barriers in the event of an attack.

These compartments, which officials said, were the first of their kind, use bulletproof glass that can stop bullets and prevents "spall."

Spall, officials said, is a term for shattering or splintering glass.

"It will take fire from handguns and restrict any penetration," said Chad Beach of Custom Glass Solutions. "On the inside of the glass is an anti-spall surface, so, what you get with that is, as you're taking fire you're not getting glass shards that are flying in the vehicle. The driver will be completely protected."