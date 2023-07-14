Gunman shoots at SEPTA bus after argument with driver

A person shot at a SEPTA bus after getting into an argument with the driver during the Friday morning commute in North Philadelphia.

Léelo en español aquí.

The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. after a man boarded a Route 57 bus near Front and Luzerne streets, according to SEPTA Transit Police.

"The man threatened the operator, exited the bus, and fired a single shot from a handgun -- striking the windshield," police said to NBC10. "Fortunately, no injuries were reported."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

SEPTA police release a grainy photo that shows the suspect. They asked anyone with info to call them at (215) 580-8111.