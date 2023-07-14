gun violence

Gunman shoots at SEPTA bus after argument with driver

A man fired a single shot at a Route 57 SEPTA bus after getting into an argument with the driver Friday morning

By Dan Stamm

Photo show suspect who police say fired at a SEPTA bus on July 14, 2023.
SEPTA Transit Police

A person shot at a SEPTA bus after getting into an argument with the driver during the Friday morning commute in North Philadelphia.

Léelo en español aquí.

The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. after a man boarded a Route 57 bus near Front and Luzerne streets, according to SEPTA Transit Police.

"The man threatened the operator, exited the bus, and fired a single shot from a handgun -- striking the windshield," police said to NBC10. "Fortunately, no injuries were reported."

SEPTA police release a grainy photo that shows the suspect. They asked anyone with info to call them at (215) 580-8111.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePhiladelphiaSEPTA
