Video shows suspects in 2024 SEPTA bus shooting that left teen dead, 4 hurt

More than a year after a shooting on a SEPTA bus left a teen boy dead and four others injured, Philadelphia police released surveillance video of two suspects in the incident.

On March 4, 2024, around 3:45 p.m., two masked gunmen approached 17-year-old Dayeman Taylor as he was getting on a bus on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue. Both gunmen then fired at Taylor, shooting him several times throughout his body. A 71-year-old woman, 50-year-old woman, and two other teen boys were also struck by gunfire. Taylor died from his injuries while the four other victims survived.

The suspects were last seen along the 6200 block of Limekiln Pike running to a dark grey Nissan Altima sedan. That vehicle was later recovered while the two suspects remain on the loose.

The first suspect is described as a man who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words, “Don’t Get Emotional It’s Only Broken Promises” on the back and the word “Emotional” on the front. He was also wearing dark-colored pants and a mask.

The second suspect is described as a man who was wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants and a mask.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you see the suspects, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately. You can submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Philadelphia police website. All tips are confidential.

Taylor – as well as at least one of the other shooting victims – were students at Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

"The Imhotep Institute Charter High School family has a heavy heart today," Imhotep said in a statement last year. "The last 24 hours have been our greatest fear, one of our young kings killed by gun violence. Dayemen Taylor had a joyful smile and loved our school as we loved him.”