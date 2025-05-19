SEPTA bus hits person in Northeast Philly on Monday

A person was hit by a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

The crash happened on May 19 near the intersection of Cottman and Castor avenues when a Route 77 bus struck a person, officials said.

The person who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition, according to SEPTA.

This crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.