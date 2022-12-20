SEPTA Bus Hit by Gunfire in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet during a shooting in North Philadelphia, SEPTA confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

A Route 23 SEPTA bus was struck around 11th and Lehigh streets, according to the transit agency.

SkyForce10 showed the SEPTA bus pulled over at Germantown Avenue near West Silver Street as police investigated.

There were no injuries to passengers or the bus operator, SEPTA said.

Philadelphia police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.