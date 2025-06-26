SEPTA Board to vote on ‘bad budget' that would drastically cut services, hike fares

After months of warning and discussion about a "transit death spiral" that SEPTA is staring down at, the mass transit provider's board is set to vote on a budget that would include drastic service cuts, eliminations of some lines, and fare increases in order to address a $213 million structural budget deficit.

It's a proposal that, SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer has called a "bad budget," but one that may be necessary unless the mass transit provider can secure new funds from the state.

If SEPTA doesn't get any of the $168 million increase that Shapiro included in his recent state budget proposal the budget, that could approved on Thursday, would see services across the city trimmed by about 45% by July of 2026.

Other cuts would include:

Removing 50 bus routes from service.

Ending service on five regional rail lines.

All trolley routes would be converted to bus lines.

Whole bus depots would be closed.

Fares would increase from $2.50 to $2.90 a ride.

Rail service would end at 9 p.m.

In a statement on the impending vote, SEPTA officials said that negotiations are still ongoing to determine if the funding increase proposed by Shapiro could come to fruition.

But, SEPTA's Board is required to approve a budget by June 30, 2025. A vote is planned to be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

If no new funding arrives, the service cuts would be implemented in two stages -- the first on Aug. 24, 2025, with a second stage to begin on Jan 1, 2026.

For more details on how these cuts could impact commuters, visit SEPTA's page on the funding crisis.