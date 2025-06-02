Board names Scott Sauer as general manager to lead SEPTA at ‘pivotal time'

SEPTA's interim general manager, Scott Sauer, has led the mass transit provider since late last year.

And now, SEPTA's board has made Sauer's role permanent.

On Monday morning, SEPTA"s board voted unanimously to name Sauer as the mass transit provider's general manager following a nationwide search for candidates and, what SEPTA said was a "review process."

In this role -- which Sauer has filled on an interim basis since November -- Sauer will continue to oversee 9,300 SEPTA employees and all aspects of SEPTA's operations.

In a statement, SEPTA officials noted that Sauer's appointment happened at a "pivotal time" for SEPTA as the mass transit provider faces a $213 million structural budget deficit.

The board plans to consider a proposed budget -- that Sauer has called a "bad budget" -- that would see a 45% cut to all SEPTA services, along with fare increases, eliminations of several Regional Rail routes, a 9 p.m. curfew for all rail services and workforce reductions during a meeting on June 26, 2025.

“Scott has dedicated nearly 35 years to SEPTA, gaining invaluable experience in every aspect of the

organization,” said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., in a statement. “Over the last six months, Scott has demonstrated his leadership abilities through this funding crisis, and I am confident that he is the best person to guide SEPTA through these challenging times ahead.”

SEPTA officials noted that Sauer has worked at the mass transit provider since 1990, when he began as a train operator.

His father, Robert, officials said, worked for the Philadelphia Transportation Company -- which was taken over by SEPTA in 1968 -- for 30 years.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the stewardship of a transit system that is absolutely essential to the region’s success,” Sauer said in a statement. “I will continue to commit this organization to a back-to-basics philosophy emphasizing the fundamentals that keep Greater Philadelphia moving each day: safety, customer service, and reliability.”

In his time at SEPTA, Sauer has served as a subway/elevated train operator, a transportation manager and a safety officer.

He was appointed as the assistant manager of system safety in 2013 and, in 2017, Sauer was promoted to assistant general manager of operations.

In 2022, he was named SEPTA's chief operating officer.