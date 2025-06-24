SEPTA and Amtrak experiencing heat-related delays, officials say

The extreme heat in the Philly area is causing SEPTA and Amtrak rail lines to experience delays, with extra wait times ranging from minutes to an hour for the Tuesday commute home.

Both Amtrak and SEPTA said they take extra precautions in extreme heat, with SEPTA saying they have trains and trolleys run 5 to 10 miles slower.

Several SEPTA trains were running on delays, including the Regional Rail, which is running around 20 minutes behind schedule due to heat-related issues, according to a SEPTA X post.

Amtrak's Northeast train was running 30 minutes to an hour behind schedule due to trains running slower in the heat, but officials say things will get back on schedule after 8 p.m.

Customers at the 30th Street Station said Amtrak could have been more communicative about this weather-related delay.

"It would have been better to have known a little bit longer between the times so I could plan out the rest of my and push things out," said Marela Klapo, who was taking the train to New York.

Although SEPTA and NJTransit buses do not necessarily run slower in the heat, riders should still be aware that many of the stops are in the heat and sun, which can be brutal amid this heat wave.