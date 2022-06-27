Kohl's has unveiled its plans to open 850 Sephora at Kohl's shops across the country before 2023. Next week, two stores in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware will join the lineup of open locations.

The Sephora + Kohl's experience will be available starting Wednesday, July 6 at Kohl's in Middletown, Delaware as well as in Royersford and Warminster, Pennsylvania.

In February of 2022, Kohl's announced their expansion plans for the partnership, which included adding 400 locations to the already open 200 locations. The company is on track for their goal of completing the over 800 locations by 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400 store expansion,” Kohl’s chief merchandising officer Doug Howe said in a press release.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

The shops include 2,500 square feet of what Kohl's is calling a fully immersive beauty experience.

The beauty experience is said to mimic the feel and overall look of the shopping experience customers would find in a free-standing Sephora.

Along with the expansion announcement, Kohl's also announced six new brands of "prestige beauty" coming to the stores - Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa.

The refreshed stores with the addition of Sephora at Kohl’s are driving impressive results for the company, Kohl's says.

To view the complete list of Kohl's locations partnering with Sephora, see this map.