Separate stabbing attacks in Philly leave 2 men dead

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a pair of stabbing attacks across the city on Saturday left two men dead and third hospitalized.

Police said the first attack on Saturday happened along the 400 block of N. Wanamaker Street in West Philadelphia.

Officials said in this incident, officers responding to the scene found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed twice in the stomach laying in the roadway at about 6:25 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

No arrests have been made in this incident and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The second deadly stabbing on Saturday happened along the 4600 block of Whitaker Avenue at about 8:58 p.m., officials said.

At that time, police responded to the scene to find two men who had been injured in a double stabbing attack. Officials said the first victim -- a 46-year-old man -- had been stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 9:47 p.m., police officials said. The second victim was an 82-year-old man who, police said, had been stabbed once in the back.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

Officials said that an individual has been apprehended in this incident and a weapon was recovered, though an investigation is ongoing.