Separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia leave 2 men injured, police say

Two men are hospitalized after two separate shootings that happened in Philadelphia Friday night, according to police.

Police said the first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Torresdale Ave. and Magee Ave. A 29-year-old man was shot once in the shoulder.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The man was taken to the hospital by police and listed in stable condition, police said.

Police added that a firearm was recovered but no arrests were made.

Then at 10:45 p.m., police said officers responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Parkside Ave.

According to police, a 19-year-old man had sustained gunshot wounds once in the right leg and once in the right hand.

Police said he was transported to the hospital by Drexel Police and is currently in stable condition.

No weapons were found and no arrests were made in this case.