Separate overnight shootings leaves man, woman injured in Philadelphia: police

Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings that left one man and one woman injured Saturday morning.

According to police, the first incident happened around 1:54 a.m. on the 6000 block of Torresdale Ave. Officers had found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Five 9mm FCCs and three 9mm live rounds were found at the scene.

Police said medics transferred the woman to the hospital, where she was placed in critical condition.

The next incident happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 2100 block of Bridge St., according to police.

Police said officers were notified that a 34-year-old man arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man has been placed in stable condition, police said.

In regards to both shooting incidents, no arrests have been made at this time.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding either incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477)

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.