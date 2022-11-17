Sentencing Expected for Ex-Philly Cop Found Guilty of Shooting of Unarmed Man

The family of a man killed at the hands of Philadelphia police will sit in a courtroom Thursday morning to hear a former officer’s fate.

Ex-officer Eric Ruch Jr. faces sentencing Thursday morning after he was found guilty in the shooting death of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, two months ago. He was the first Philadelphia police officer to be convicted for a death of a civilian in the city’s history.

On Sept. 20, Ruch Jr. was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for Plowden's death in 2017. He was found not guilty of another charge, third-degree murder, by the jury in a trial that lasted eight days in Common Pleas Court in Center City. Ruch was also convicted of possession of an instrument of crime.

Ruch's bail was revoked and he has remained jailed awaiting sentencing.

In 2020, a Philly grand jury recommended four criminal charges, including first-degree murder, for Ruch Jr., who is the officer alleged to have shot and killed Plowden, an unarmed Black man. The first-degree charge was later thrown out.

Ruch Jr., now 34, was fired months after the Dec. 27, 2017, shooting. According to details released following the grand jury investigation, Plowden, 25, was dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at Plowden's head.

Plowden died the next day at a hospital. Prior to his conviction, Ruch was free on $500,000 bail since 2020.