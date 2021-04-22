Senate Passes Hate Crime Bill Responding to Wave of Violence Against Asian Americans

The House Judiciary Committee, meanwhile, considered a similar version of the bill introduced by Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., on Wednesday

Stefani Reynolds | Getty Images

The Senate passed legislation Thursday targeting anti-Asian hate crimes after an uptick of incidents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers approved the measure in a 94-1 vote. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the only member to oppose the bill.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The legislation, introduced by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, in March, would direct the Department of Justice to expedite the review of hate crimes related to Covid-19 that were reported to law enforcement agencies and help them establish ways to report such incidents online and perform public outreach.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Black Doctors Consortium, Uber Team Up for Free Rides to Vaccine Sites

Lancaster County 2 hours ago

Human Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Amish Woman

The bill would also direct the attorney general and the Department of Health and Human Services to issue best-practices guidance on how to mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing the pandemic.

Read the full story from NBCNews.com here

Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us