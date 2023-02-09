Pennsylvania

Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized After Feeling Lightheaded

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.

Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement issued Wednesday night. Doctors were running more tests and the senator remained at the hospital for observation, according to the statement.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” Calvello said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaJohn Fetterman
