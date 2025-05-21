Selecting flag football's Team USA for 2028

During the NFL Owners’ Meetings in Minneapolis, league owners voted unanimously to allow NFL players to try out for flag football teams at the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The United States will compete with five as-yet-unnamed countries, and one player from each NFL team can try out for each country’s squad. Sorry, Eagles fans, Jalen Hurts won’t be connecting with A.J. Brown for touchdowns for Team USA.

The game will be played in a five-on-five format, and each team will have a roster of ten players.

Now that we know the parameters, it’s only natural to daydream about which NFL stars would make up the 2028 American Olympic flag football team.

For my team, I set up the squad consisting of a quarterback, a running back, and three wide receivers. On defense, I went with one linebacker, two cornerbacks, and two safeties. I’m also considering that the Games will be played three years from now, so the players will be three years older.

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Jackson is the ultimate dual-threat QB who is a problem in traditional football, and would be an absolute nightmare in a flag football format. Quarterbacks can’t cross the line of scrimmage according to Olympic flag football rules, but that doesn’t make the two-time league MVP any less dangerous.

Lamar Jackson buys time and finds Justice Hill for the TD! @Ravens up 21-0 👀#PITvsBAL on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/46SpU4WgJG — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025

Honorable Mention: Jalen Hurts, Eagles; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Josh Allen, Bills

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

This past season, Barkley became the ninth RB in league history to snap off 2,000 rushing yards, and he barely got his uniform dirty in the process. The Offensive Player of the Year forced 70 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus, which definitely plays in the flag football arena. In other words, he thrives in the open field situations. He’s also a solid pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Look at the reaction of grown men who have played football for decades and are at the top of their profession watching Saquon Barkley do something they have never seen before.



pic.twitter.com/AvDPBhdsMK — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) November 5, 2024

Honorable Mention: Kenneth Walker, Seahawks; Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Derrick Henry, Ravens

Wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, Amon-Ra St Brown, Detroit Lions

No mystery here. Just two Uber-stars who managed to combine for 3,241 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns in 2024. If Chase’s breakaway speed and eye-crossing routes don’t frustrate you enough, any QB can just throw the ball up on the other side, knowing it will very likely end up cradled in the hands of Jefferson, after outleaping his defender. Just call them Check and Mate. And just imagine St Brown as your WR3, a guy with 340 catches and 28 TD catches in the last three seasons.

Justin Jefferson is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/GKyIXVy66K — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) October 25, 2024

Honorable Mention: A.J. Brown, Eagles; Brian Thomas, Jaguars; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

DEFENSE

Linebacker: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

When shopping for a linebacker, versatility is key. Look no further than the Penn State product, who will give quarterbacks fits in the backfield, and frustrate receivers if he decides to drop back in coverage. Any passers looking to get a pass out had better do it quickly; the 2-time All-Pro has 52.5 sacks in 63 career games.

Honorable Mention: Zach Baun, Eagles; Roquan Smith, Ravens; Fred Warner, 49ers

Cornerback: Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos, and Trent McDuffie, Chiefs

Before Eagles fans revolt, remember the rules: one player per NFL team. Including Barkley means no Quinyon Mitchell and no Cooper DeJean. These two gentlemen are no consolation prize, though. They are as good as they come as all-around corners; super-sticky in the defensive backfield, and no chance they lose you if encountered in the open field.

Honorable Mention: Mitchell, Eagles; DeJean, Eagles; Derek Stingley, Texans

Safety: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers and Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions

Joseph and McKinney were among the best ball-hawks in the game in 2024; they finished 1-2 in interceptions, nine for Joseph, one more than McKinney. They know what to do once they pick you off, combining for 227 interception return yards.