Temple University Reveals Recommendations From Public Safety Report

What to Know Temple University released the findings and recommendations of a nearly year-long comprehensive report from former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey and his firm examining safety on and near the school’s campus.

The 68 recommendations from the audit include establishing a safety partnership zone for North Philadelphia, engaging Pennsylvania State Police to patrol areas off campus, creating a “Response Resource Task Force” made up of representatives from Temple, Philadelphia Police, the District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, and enticing more people – such as those in Temple’s criminal justice program – to join and stay on Temple’s police force.

The report follows a tumultuous year for the university, which included the shooting death of Temple Police Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald and continued concerns over violence near the campus.

“The safety of this community is my top priority,” Temple University Interim President JoAnne Epps said during a presentation of the report on Wednesday.

In May of last year Temple hired former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey and his firm 21CP Solutions to conduct an in-depth analysis of crime, safety and community engagement on and near campus.

“Everyone has a role to play if this is going to be successful,” Ramsey said.

Former Temple University President Jason Wingard, who resigned in late March, had initiated the review as part of an overall action plan to improve campus safety.

“Is the crime near campus adversely affecting enrollment for next year?” NBC10’s Brian Sheehan asked Epps during the presentation.

“I think it would be naive to suggest that this has no impact,” Epps replied. “We certainly know from the coverage of this that it’s likely to be a factor. And I can’t know how much of a factor because the kids that are here do feel safe.”

“Why not try to get some of them to stay home? Stay here as Temple police officers? After a defined period of time, for an example, tuition forgiveness,” Ramsey said. “That’s pretty dog-gone attractive for those kids that aren’t on a scholarship. Right?”

Dr. Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s Vice President for public safety, named public trust, collaboration, communication, recruitment and retainment of qualified officers and training as the audit recommendations that should be prioritized.

“I’ve identified nine recommendations that public safety has already begun or in the process of doing,” Dr. Griffin said. “Some of which are completed.”

Dr. Griffin said the university is already increasing and upgrading the campus camera system as well as updating its hiring and recruitment process.

“It’s important to recognize that some of these recommendations will never end,” Dr. Griffin said. “They’ll need to be revised on an annual basis.”

For many Temple students, including sophomore Nate Weinberg, off-campus safety is a top priority.

“Change takes time and I think that they have the steps laid out and hopefully this is going to get the ball rolling to get the change complete,” Weinberg – who attended Wednesday’s presentation – told NBC10.

Brooke Shulski, a sophomore who takes the train to and from the Philadelphia suburbs on weekends, said she doesn’t always feel safe. Especially at night.

“My walk back I’m nervous the whole walk,” Shulski said. “Of course the farther off campus you get it can get more frightening.”

You can read the full public safety audit for Temple University here.