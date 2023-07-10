Mothers in Charge seeks solutions as gun violence plagues Philly streets

Gun violence in Philadelphia is nothing new.

A mass shooting in which a shooter allegedly selected victims at random as he fired round after round along the streets of Kingsessing may be the most horrific recent example, but, tragic stories of loss of life lead the day's news on a regular basis.

And, for good reason.

Already, Philadelphia has seen 224 people killed -- according to police statistics -- since January and, Monday marked only the 174th day of the year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Hundreds of victims leave hundreds of mourning families and loved ones in their wake.

And, this past weekend, the nonprofit Mothers in Charge gathered in North Philadelphia with some of those closest to victims of gun violence in an effort to make a change.

"It's very bad right now -- a lot of it has to do with the availability of guns… There's too many guns in the hands of people who shouldn't have them," Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder of Mothers in Charge told NBC10's Karen Hua.

During a morning service at Christlike Pleasant Green Faith Baptist Church, members of the nonprofit gathered to discuss community strategies to deal with ongoing gun violence and shared ideas intended to help provide steps toward solutions.

"There needs to be more mentoring and more opportunities for young people, more things for them to do," she said.

NBC10 learned that many of the members of the congregation at the church on the 2900 block of N. 25th Street have been personally impacted by gun violence, just as members of Mothers in Charge have.

In fact, Johnson-Speight, founded the non-profit after her 24-year-old son, Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson was shot to death in a fight over a parking spot back in 2001.

But, she turned that grief into a mission with purpose.

"We do grief support for families who've lost loved ones, we provide that avenue for them to be able come and heal," Johnson-Speight said.

Gerald Chapman, senior pastor for the church, said that by having Mothers in Charge as a part of the day's service, members could talk about prevention, education and solutions, with some of those who have seen their lives upturned by violence in the city's streets.

"It has become such a problem that people are fearful of coming to church, fearful of coming out to anything in the community, not only by night but also by day," he said.

The church, he said, intends to be a safe space for the community, even though often, gunshots can be heard just around the block.

But, what might be a first step toward an end to gun violence? For, Johnson-Speight, legislation would be a step in the right direction, but, she also believes more community involvement could make an impact as well.

And, Chapman, for one, agreed.

"I think the number one solution is parent involvement, community involvement, church involvement," he said.