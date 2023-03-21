District Attorney Seeks Public's Help in Finding 10 Philly Homicide Suspects

District Attorney Larry Krasner and community leaders are seeking the public’s help in finding ten fugitives wanted in connection to various homicides in Philadelphia since 2019.

"While robust forensic resources are critically important for helping the Philadelphia Police Department solve gun homicides and build strong cases for prosecution, law enforcement cannot hold drivers of gun violence accountable without the public's assistance," Krasner said. "With the public's help, we can hopefully bring some measure of closure to the families and communities of those lost to this terrible violence. And to those who are currently wanted: Make this a softer landing by turning yourself in. Reach out to a faith leader or a family member and ask for their help in making this easier for everyone involved."

On Tuesday, Krasner announced they are searching for the following suspects:

Brandon Brooks is accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old man following an argument on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street back on March 4, 2022. While two 9mm cartridge casings were found at the scene, a weapon was not recovered, investigators said.

Gregory Burnett is accused of shooting and killing a 31-year-old man on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue back on August 16, 2020. Investigators believe an argument led to the shooting. Investigators recovered a weapon along with multiple .40 caliber fired cartridge casings from the scene, officials said. In November of 2020, the District Attorney’s Office approved charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, conspiracy and other related offenses against Burnett.

Gustavo Casalez is accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man in the abdomen on the 6400 block of Dorel Street on the night of February 3, 2022, following an argument. Charges of murder and possession of an instrument of crime were approved against Casalez on June 7, 2022.

Jacin Fairfax is accused of fatally shooting a 29-year-old man in the head and upper torso in an execution-style murder on the banks of Cobbs Creek on April 20, 2020. A gun was not recovered and investigators have not determined a possible motive.

Basir Gillette is accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy on the 5600 block of Grays Avenue on May 13, 2021. Gillette also shot and wounded the teen’s 13-year-old cousin, investigators said. Officials believe the shootings stemmed from an argument. A weapon was not recovered.

Raymond Harcum is accused of shooting and killing a 26-year-old man on the 1100 block of North 41st Street back on March 19, 2022. Investigators recovered six 9mm fired cartridge casings but no weapon. The District Attorney’s Office approved charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment of another person and related illegal firearm charges against Harcum on March 31, 2022.

Nadir Mitchell is accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old man on North 49th Street back on May 31, 2020. Mitchell’s alleged co-conspirator was arrested shortly after the incident. Police recovered eight 9mm fired cartridge casings from the scene but no gun. A motive remains unknown.

Sabir Seifuddin is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man on the 3900 block of Ford Road back on August 11, 2019. Witnesses told police there was an argument between the victim and a group of people which led to the shooting. Investigators recovered 9mm cartridge casings from the crime scene but no weapon.

Kyle Smith is accused of shooting a 46-year-old man in the head on the 5600 block of Osage Avenue back on September 22, 2021. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries the next day. Smith’s alleged co-conspirator was arrested in Florida in February of 2022. The District Attorney’s office approved charges of murder, robbery and other related offenses against both suspects. A gun was never recovered from the scene.

Nathaniel Thomas is accused of shooting and killing a 34-year-old man during an attempted carjacking on the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue back on September 11, 2022. On September 21, 2022, the District Attorney’s office approved charges of murder, robbery, carjacking, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses against Thomas. A gun was never recovered.

If you have information on any of the ten fugitives, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or the U.S. Marshall’s Office at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332). You can also visit PhillyMostWanted.org for more information on Philadelphia fugitives.