2 Dead, 4 Hurt in 3 Separate Philly Shootings on Mother's Day

A man and woman were killed while at least four people were hurt in three separate shootings in Philadelphia in a two-hour span on Mother’s Day.

The first shooting occurred at the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Clearfield Street Sunday at 4:18 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman was shot once in the head while a 40-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh. Police told NBC10 the man was an innocent bystander and was walking in the area.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The woman is in critical condition while the man is stable.

The second shooting occurred on the 900 block of East Schiller Street at 5:40 p.m.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, an 18-year-old man was shot once in the right leg and a 26-year-old man was shot once in the upper left thigh.

The 21-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m. The 18-year-old was taken to Temple and is in stable condition. Finally, the 26-year-old man was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and is in stable condition.

The third shooting occurred at 5:44 p.m. on the 900 block of West Girard Avenue. A 36-year-old woman was shot at least five times throughout her lower body. She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings and police have not released information on any suspects.

As of Saturday night, there were 161 homicides in Philadelphia, down 10 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest on record.

