Man Shoots Security Guard After Being Escorted Out of North Philly Rite Aid

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who shot a security guard in the foot in a movie theater parking lot after being escorted out of a North Philadelphia Rite Aid store.

The ordeal began around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when an unidentified man and woman entered a Rite Aid on Broad and Oxford streets. Police said the man and woman began acting hostile toward people inside the store. A security guard then escorted both of them out.

Police said the guard, man and woman walked to the parking lot of a nearby movie theater.

"Some type of argument ensued, we believe it could have been a fistfight," Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. "And the gentleman who was arguing in the store pulls out a gun, fires one shot, hitting him in the foot."

The security guard was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not released a detailed description of the gunman. They continued to search for him Wednesday.

