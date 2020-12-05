Security Guard Shoots, Kills Man in Robbery Attempt at Pharmacy, Cops Say

A man was shot and killed in a botched robbery in a parking lot outside an East Germantown pharmacy Saturday, according to police.

Philadelphia Police say before 1 p.m., a 59-year-old man was outside the CVS on the 6300 block of Stenton Avenue when a 20-year-old man approached and tried to rob him of his items and car.

As the men struggled, the 59-year-old yelled for help. A security company supervisor came to his aid and pulled out a gun. The security supervisor fired multiple shots, hitting the 20-year-old three times.

The man was pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 12:57 p.m.

Police have not identified the man who was killed or the security employee who fired the shots. The security supervisor was there to check on his subordinates prior to the shooting, according to a police spokesperson.

No charges have been filed so far. The department's Homicide Unit is still investigating.