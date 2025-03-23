Security guard killed, 2 others hurt in shooting outside West Philly bar

A security guard at a West Philly bar was killed early Sunday in a shooting that left two other people wounded, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. outside Deja Vu Bar and Grill, located at the intersection of 53rd and Arch Streets.

Here, police officials said, a shooting happened after a security guard was involved in an altercation outside the bar.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 that police aren't sure what sparked the shooting other than some kind of confrontation.

The man was shot multiple times, Pace said.

Police officers responding to the incident took the 30-year-old man, who was working security at the establishment at the time of the shooting, to a nearby hospital where Pace said, the man was pronounced at about 1:49 a.m.

In responding to this incident, Pace said, officers learned that two other victims who were hurt in this shooting were taken to nearby hospitals.

A 30-year-old man, who had been shot in the stomach and a woman who was shot in the leg were both listed in stable condition at nearby hospitals, Pace said.

Pace didn't discuss if the man who was injured in this shooting was involved in the altercation that led to the security guard's death. But, he did note that the woman that was hurt was an "innocent bystander."

Police investigators have recovered a spent magazine at the scene, but no weapon has been found, Pace said.

No arrests have yet been made, but Pace said, an investigation is ongoing.