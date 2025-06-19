Philadelphia

Security guard injured after being shot outside Philadelphia apartment: Police

Police said the shooting happened in front of the Walnut Park Plaza Apartments located on the 6200 block of Walnut Street.

By Cherise Lynch and Matt DeLucia

A security guard is in critical condition after police said he was shot outside an apartment complex in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened around midnight last night, in front of the Walnut Park Plaza Apartments located on the 6200 block of Walnut Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 46-year-old unarmed security guard shot in the back on the street, police said. He was transported to the hospital by police and listed in critical condition.

Police said officers found a 52-year-old man — who lives in the apartment complex — hiding in the bushes. When officers approached him, he threw a gun down, and police took him into custody.

According to police, they believe that the man may have been involved in an altercation with the security guard earlier in the day..

Police hope that nearby surveillance cameras will assist them in the investigation.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

