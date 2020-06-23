shooting

Security Guard Accidentally Shoots Another Guard at Philly Shopping Plaza

One guard accidentally shot another guard at North Philadelphia's Plaza Americana early Tuesday

Philadelphia police investigate the shooting.

A security guard shot another guard by accident early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred as the two guards got into a vehicle parked at the Plaza Americana at American Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia when one of the guard's gun discharged. The bullet struck the other.

The wounded guard was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Authorities said the shooting was accidental -- calling the guards good friends -- and no charges were expected to be filed.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

