Investigators are learning more about three suspects believed to have shot eight people in broad daylight last Wednesday near a bustling SEPTA hub.

Philadelphia Police on Friday released three new surveillance images depicting the suspects, who fired at least 18 shots that hit victims ranging from 17 years old to 71 years old.

Police also believe the men frequently drive an older-model blue Ford Explorer.

Still, the men have not yet been identified. A $25,000 reward is available from the city and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive - if a tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects.

One of the men was wearing a green mask and a dark-colored jacket with white stripes on its arms, and an emblem on the chest. The other two were wearing dark clothing.

"We know these males were brazen in shooting in Broad daylight on a crowded street," a police news statement says. "Any information can be significant to the investigation."

Information can be submitted to 911, 215-686-TIPS, calling Northwest Detectives directly at 215-686-3353, or submitting online at phillypolice.com.