Second Arrest Made in Stabbing Outside South Philly Chickie’s and Pete’s

A man is now the second person charged in connection to a fight and double stabbing outside a Chickie's & Pete's sports bar in South Philadelphia that left two men hurt.

Michael Forte, 27, was arrested Friday on aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy, weapons and reckless endangerment charges and sent to jail unable to post $250,000 bail, according to online court records and Philadelphia police.

Forte and a woman are accused in the Feb. 9 stabbing outside the Chickie's and Pete's location on Packer Avenue near South Broad Street, police said.

Earlier this month, 29-year-old Carol Leidy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Investigators said Forte and Leidy began yelling at two men and two women outside the Chickie's & Pete's on the night of Feb. 9.

The duo then began to fight a member of the group, a 23-year-old man, investigators said. The rest of the group then tried to break up the fight, according to police.

Leidy allegedly attacked the two women in the group while Forte allegedly attacked two men, investigators said.

Police said the male suspect initially fled the area in a vehicle but returned to pick up Leidy.

The two male victims, ages 24 and 23, were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Forte's attorney has yet to return a call for comment.