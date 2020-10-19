Search Underway for Missing NJ Boy Last Seen Riding Bike

A 12-year-old boy from Lumberton, New Jersey, is missing and a search is underway to find him.

Tymin Coleman was last seen riding his bike near his home around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Glenwood and Estate roads in the town's Hollybrook section, police said. He was riding alone.

When Coleman didn't return home, his family began searching and called police. The search continued overnight.

The boy does not have a history of running away, police said. Officers are using search K9s to assist in the search.

Coleman was wearing a tie-dye baseball cap that said "Sea Isle," sweatpants, red sneakers and has a diamond stud in his left ear.