Philadelphia

Search Underway for Missing ‘High Risk' 73-Year-Old Man

Groce is described as light-skinned 73-year-old African American with no distinguishable marks on his face.

By Gerardo Pons

Philadelphia Police Department

The Philadelphia Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 73-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday.

Irvin Groce, 73, was last seen near his residence in East Falls Tuesday. Police say He's at high-risk and in need of specialized care.

Groce is described as medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and with no distinguishable marks on his face. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

It was also said he likes to frequent the 200th block of West Lehigh Avenue and the 300th block of Wharton Street.

Authorities say, if spotted, he may not answer questions or engage in conversation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 39th Police District at 215-686-3390 immediately.

