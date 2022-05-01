Search for Missing Crew Member in Delaware River Suspended

The Coast Guard has suspended a search of the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey for a crew member missing off a ship.

Officials of the Coast Guard's 5th District said the 590-foot Singapore-flagged bulk carrier Weco Josefine reported at about 7 a.m. Saturday that a crew member was no longer on the vessel. A search was launched of the river in the vicinity of the Central Waterfront area of Camden, New Jersey.

Officials were told that the 30-year-old man was last accounted for on the ship between 5:12 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Saturday after the vessel had already left port.

The Coast Guard said a 29-foot boat from Coast Guard Station Philadelphia and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City searched 87 square miles. The 3 1/2-hour search was conducted between the Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross bridges.

No other details about the missing crew member were immediately released.