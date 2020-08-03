What to Know Police say 2-year-old Cristobal Lopez was taken by his mother, 26-year-old Angelina Lopez, at some point between July 25 and July 26 in Georgetown, Delaware.

Under an active court order, Lopez must not have any unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with her son, police said.

On Monday, Delaware State Police released surveillance photos of two people as well as a white vehicle who they said may have been involved in the boy's disappearance.

UPDATE: The boy was found safe in Southern California. Read the latest details here.

An AMBER ALERT remains active for a missing Delaware toddler who police say was taken by his mother last week and now surveillance photos have been released of a vehicle as well as two people who may have been involved in his disappearance.

Cristobal Lopez, 2, was last seen on the night of July 25 on South Front Street in Georgetown, Delaware, while with his cousin. On July 26, the cousin discovered the boy had been taken by his mother, 26-year-old Angelina Lopez of Seaford, Delaware, according to police.

Lopez has an active court order stating the child must remain in the custody of his cousin. Under the court order, Lopez must not have any unlawful contact or unsupervised visits with her son, police said.

On Monday, Delaware State Police released surveillance photos of two people as well as a white vehicle. The vehicle was spotted in the area of East Market and North Race streets in Georgetown, Delaware, on July 26 around 1 a.m. They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two people and vehicle in the photos.

Cristobal is described by police as a 2-year-old white Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shoes and a yellow t-shirt.

Lopez is described by police as a white Hispanic woman standing 5-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt and blue pants. Police also said she took a black and light blue car seat from her cousin’s home.

If you have any information on Cristobal or Lopez’s whereabouts or any information on the people and vehicle in the surveillance photos, call 911 immediately. Information and questions should be referred to Georgetown Police Detective Joey Melvin at 302-856-6613. You can also call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.