Search Continues For Hit-and-Run Suspect After 3 People Struck Across Philly; 1 Killed

The search is on for a driver after three separate hit-and-runs across Philadelphia on Monday evening, one of which killed a 22-year-old man at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police found an abandoned blue Ford Mustang with a smashed windshield near the intersection of Broad Street and Indiana Avenue, roughly one quarter of a mile away from where that 22-year-old was killed, but no suspect was found with the car and no arrests have been made.

The first hit-and-run incident involving that Mustang happened in the parking lot of Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue around 8 p.m., police say, leaving a victim behind in serious condition at a Philadelphia hospital.

The driver was later seen by witnesses driving erratically along North Broad Street, where he struck a second victim, who was on a bicycle, near the intersection with Spring Garden Street, police said. That person suffered minor injuries.

The driver continued speeding and weaving through traffic on North Broad before hitting and killing the victim near Lehigh Avenue around 8:15 p.m., according to police. Witnesses described a violent impact.

"I've never seen nothing like that in my life," witness Clarence Summers told NBC10. "Can you imagine seeing a body flying through the air from Lehigh Avenue all the way to half way down the street? Terrible."