What to Know A New Jersey man facing murder charges in two states has been charged with the death of a New Mexico man. Albuquerque police announced Tuesday that Sean Lannon has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Randall Apostalon.

The earlier charges stem from the slaying of Lannon's ex-wife and two of her friends, whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck that was left at an airport parking garage. Apostalon's body also was found in the truck.

Lannon also is charged in the beating death of a man in New Jersey.

A New Jersey man accused of killing four people in two states was charged Tuesday with the death of an Albuquerque man whose decomposed remains were found along with those of the suspect's ex-wife and two of her friends in a pickup truck that was left at an airport parking garage.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Following a monthslong investigation, Albuquerque police announced that Sean Lannon has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Randall Todd Apostalon, 60.

Lannon was charged earlier this year with the deaths of his ex-wife and two of her friends in the western New Mexico community where they lived. He also was charged in the beating death of a man in New Jersey.

Lannon remains in custody in New Jersey pending prosecution in that case.

Lannon's attorneys in New Mexico did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Lannon enlisted help from Apostalon in February to move some boxes into storage. Police said Apostalon did not know the dismembered bodies were in the storage bins.

After the two were unable to find a storage place, Apostalon told Lannon to get the bins out of his truck. That's when police said Lannon struck the man several times with a hammer, killing him.