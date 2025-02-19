New Jersey

Jersey Shore's newest residents: 4 seal pups cared for during migration season

Four Grey seal pups and two Harbor seals are being cared for by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center

By Emily Rose Grassi

Marine Mammal Stranding Center

It's time to meet the Jersey Shore's newest (hopefully temporary) residents!

The staff at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said that four Grey seal pups are now in their care along with two Harbor seals.

It's that time of year where three to five week old seal pups begin their migration from either New England or Canada and make their way to New Jersey.

According to the Stranding Center, the pups making the migration were weaned by their mothers at just two weeks of age and make the epic 300 mile journey alone.

The Stranding Center explained that when the pups make it to the Jersey Shore, they need their rest.

Some of the pups do well and don't need help, but others need the help of the Stranding Center to get back on their fins for the rest of their journey.

If you'd like to read more about each of the patients, click here.

