Delaware County

$3 million scratch-off lottery winner purchased at Delco supermarket

A winning $3,000,000 Fun Fortune lottery ticket was purchased at the ACME on North Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby Township

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Attention ACME shoppers -- you could have a multimillionaire amongst you.

No, a Mega Millions jackpot winner didn't purchase a ticket at the supermarket located at 815 North Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby Township, but someone did buy a scratch-off ticket worth $3 million at the grocery store, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Someone with big dreams forked over 30 bucks to buy a $3,000,000 Fun Fortune scratcher at the Delaware County store, the lottery said.

Someone must have used a lucky quarter to scratch that one off!

The ACME -- for its role in selling the winner -- gets  $10,000 bonus, the lottery said.

Wondering how the lottery knew the $3 million winner was sold in the Philly suburbs?

"Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold," the state lottery said. "The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed."

That means the winner has already come forward. The clock was ticking on them to claim their big prize.

"As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com," the state lottery said. "Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481."

