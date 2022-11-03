Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold in Philadelphia

A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.
The “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold” scratch-off was sold at the L & P Express at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, which will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lotto agency said in a release.
The “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold” is a $30 game that offers a top prize of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, the lottery states.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Philadelphia has a few other lottery winners, as well.
Three Powerball tickets worth $100,000, meaning they matched four numbers and the red Powerball with the Power Play option, were sold in the city, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported:
- Wawa, 2600 Penrose Avenue
- ShopRite, 6901 Ridge Avenue
- Eddie’s General Store, 2849 Holme Avenue
Nobody won the top $1.2 billion jackpot. It now grows to $1.5 billion for Saturday's drawing.