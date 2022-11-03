Philadelphia

Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold in Philadelphia

By Christine Mattson

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Thursday.

The “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold” scratch-off was sold at the L & P Express at 5520 Whitaker Avenue, which will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lotto agency said in a release.

The “$3 Million Diamonds and Gold” is a $30 game that offers a top prize of $3 million. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, the lottery states.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Philadelphia has a few other lottery winners, as well.

Three Powerball tickets worth $100,000, meaning they matched four numbers and the red Powerball with the Power Play option, were sold in the city, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported:

  • Wawa, 2600 Penrose Avenue
  • ShopRite, 6901 Ridge Avenue
  • Eddie’s General Store, 2849 Holme Avenue

Nobody won the top $1.2 billion jackpot. It now grows to $1.5 billion for Saturday's drawing.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaCrescentvillelottery ticketPennsylvania Lotterypowerball lottery
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us