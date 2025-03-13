Wildfire in New Jersey spreads to 150 acres, dozens of buildings threatened

A 150-acre wildfire is threatening dozens of buildings, including an elementary school in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first reported the blaze—dubbed the "Scotland Run Wildfire"—in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Proposed Ave. in Franklin Township on Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

As of the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2025, Fire officials said the wildfire was at least 50 percent contained and threatens at least 20 structures.

Officials said the fire initially threatened 60 structures. However, firefighters made progress with the help of volunteer firefighters who had been protecting these structures.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is still in the area with fire engines, bulldozers, and ground crews, officials said.

As this fire burns, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon on wildfire season and drought conditions after they saw one of the busiest wildfire seasons on record.

That meeting is expected to happen at 1:30 p.m.

So far this year, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has responded to more than 350 wildfires throughout the state.

The cause of the Scotland Run Fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.