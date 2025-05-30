Northeast Philadelphia

Possible argument over scooter leads to shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

Some sort of argument over a scooter led to a shooting outside a Northeast Philly convenience store on May 29, 2025, police say.

By Dan Stamm

A young man was shot during "some sort of altercation involving a scooter" outside an open convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia late Thursday night, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers rushed to Torrsedale Avenue -- not far from Charles Russo Playground -- in the Holmesburg section of the city shortly after 11:30 p.m. on May 29, 2025, investigators said. Responding officers found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds and another man who was believed to be the shooter.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The bleeding man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, but expected to survive, Small said.

Investigators found evidence that more than one dozen shots were fired from at least two guns, police said. They also found a knife.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Gun violence 2 hours ago

Current boyfriend kills ex-boyfriend in ‘love triangle' shooting, police say

Philadelphia 22 hours ago

Police say 5 guns used in Memorial Day's mass shooting in Fairmount Park

A 21-year-old with a license to carry a firearm remained at the scene after the shooting and turned over his semi-automatic gun, Small said.

"We believe he was a shooter, at least one of the shooters," Small said.

The man was taken in for questioning, but no charges were announced, Small said early Friday.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from some sort of argument over a scooter, Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Northeast PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us