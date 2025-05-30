Possible argument over scooter leads to shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

A young man was shot during "some sort of altercation involving a scooter" outside an open convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia late Thursday night, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers rushed to Torrsedale Avenue -- not far from Charles Russo Playground -- in the Holmesburg section of the city shortly after 11:30 p.m. on May 29, 2025, investigators said. Responding officers found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds and another man who was believed to be the shooter.

The bleeding man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, but expected to survive, Small said.

Investigators found evidence that more than one dozen shots were fired from at least two guns, police said. They also found a knife.

A 21-year-old with a license to carry a firearm remained at the scene after the shooting and turned over his semi-automatic gun, Small said.

"We believe he was a shooter, at least one of the shooters," Small said.

The man was taken in for questioning, but no charges were announced, Small said early Friday.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from some sort of argument over a scooter, Small said.