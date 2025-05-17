Schuylkill River Trail extension officially opens to the public

It's official — a brand-new portion of the Schuylkill River Trail has opened for runners, walkers, bikers and those who love the outdoors.

NBC10 had gotten a sneak peek as crews were putting the finishing touches on a half-mile segment called “Christian to Crescent.”

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The $48 million project is the final link for an entirely off-road route between Center City and the Grays Ferry Crescent for both pedestrians and cyclists. It also links portions that industry and infrastructure have cut off.

Planners of the project want to encourage residents to walk or bike through the city rather than drive.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“The fastest way you’re going to get there, the most direct way, is by walking or bicycling up the trail,” Joseph Syrnick, President & CEO of the Schuylkill River Development Corporation, told NBC10.

“We’re engineering solutions and building new public spaces to connect communities across Philadelphia and the region,” said Kristin Del Rossi, City of Philadelphia Department of Streets Commissioner. “This project is a testament to the area’s first-class infrastructure industry and the team assembled to deliver this unique trail connector - the first of its kind in the state. I am incredibly proud of our Streets Department staff who were the project managers on this mammoth project.”

A new section of the Schuylkill River Trail opening in May will connect Center City to South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood for cyclists and pedestrians. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has a sneak peek.

The extension takes you on the same winding path as the Schuylkill River, first hugging the bank and then traveling under the busy I-76. One part of it is flat while the other is elevated. It also features a 20-foot-wide paved path.

The real showstopper, however, is a bright, white cable-stayed bridge with two towers about 270 feet in the air. At night, it will be bathed in light like the Center City skyline.

The planners behind it are thinking long term.

“What we’ve tried to do here is build a really high-quality product here," Syrnick said. "So, if you look at the railing here, these are the best stainless steel railings you can buy. Might have cost a little bit more but in the long run it should be a savings.”

While a new half-mile is a big next step, several more projects are in the works or on the drawing board. The long-term goal is to connect all 120 miles of the Schuylkill River Trail from Reading, Pennsylvania, to South Philadelphia.

“The Christian to Crescent Trail Connector improves accessibility for South and Southwest Philadelphia communities. PennDOT is proud to be involved in this impressive project, collaborating closely with the city, SRDC, FHWA, and elected officials,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “The 650-foot cable-stayed bridge is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania and it is unique, beautiful, and well-crafted. This trail serves as a recreational area and an important transportation corridor for the community.”