Police Briefly Stop Traffic on Philly's Schuylkill Expressway

Police activity briefly closed the busy Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

Police vehicles could be seen blocking the eastbound lanes between Exit 341 (Montgomery Drive) and Exit 342 (Girard Avenue) around 2:30 p.m. Officials didn't immediately reveal an exact reason for the closure.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-76 eastbound between Exit 341 - Montgomery Dr/West River Dr and Exit 342 - US 13/US 30 West. All lanes closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) May 18, 2023

Traffic was a complete mess in the area. With Kelly Drive on the other side of the Schuylkill River closed for the Stotesbury Cup Regatta and adjacent MLK Drive closed for repairs to the bridge, people heading into Philadelphia needed to use surface streets. Expect significant delays.

Police cleared the scene and traffic began moving again around 2:50 p.m.