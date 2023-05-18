first alert traffic

Police Briefly Stop Traffic on Philly's Schuylkill Expressway

The closure impacted the eastbound lanes of I-76 between Montgomery and Girard avenues Thursday afternoon

Police cars block highway
SkyForce10

Police activity briefly closed the busy Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

Police vehicles could be seen blocking the eastbound lanes between Exit 341 (Montgomery Drive) and Exit 342 (Girard Avenue) around 2:30 p.m. Officials didn't immediately reveal an exact reason for the closure.

Traffic was a complete mess in the area. With Kelly Drive on the other side of the Schuylkill River closed for the Stotesbury Cup Regatta and adjacent MLK Drive closed for repairs to the bridge, people heading into Philadelphia needed to use surface streets. Expect significant delays.

Police cleared the scene and traffic began moving again around 2:50 p.m.

