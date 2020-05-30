Schuylkill Eastbound Closed at Spring Garden as Philadelphia Protests Continue

Protests in Philadelphia have led police to close the Schuylkill Expressway near Center City and direct all traffic off the highway.

I-676 is closed at Spring Garden until Grays Ferry Avenue, the traffic service Total Traffic tweeted. Traffic must exit at Spring Garden.

Eastbound delays stretched back past Montgomery Avenue.

Police are now directing traffic off at Spring Garden St on I-76 EB. EB direction now closed from Spring Garden to Grays Ferry Ave pic.twitter.com/wcTPjhrz6F — TTWN Philadelphia (@TotalTrafficPHL) May 30, 2020

The closure comes as protests continue in Center City over the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis as a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.