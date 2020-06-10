School, Youth Sports Can Resume in Pa., With Safety Plans and Limits on Crowds

Sporting competitions at all levels in Pennsylvania will be permitted to resume, with restrictions, under guidance issued Wednesday by the Wolf administration.

School sports, which were shut down when Wolf closed K-12 schools in March to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, may resume once school districts develop an athletic health and safety plan, the governor’s office said.

College, recreational and youth sports may also restart.

Gatherings of players, coaches, officials and spectators will be limited to 25 for counties in the “yellow” phase of Wolf’s reopening plan, and 250, or 50% capacity, for those in the less restrictive “green” phase, according to the guidance.

Pro sports in “yellow’ counties are permitted to play without fans in the stands. Pro competitions taking place in “green” counties are permitted to be held in front no more than 250 people.

