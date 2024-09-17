School lunch changes sparks uproar in Upper Dublin Township

Many students in the Upper Dublin School District count on school lunches every day, but parents of kids in the district recently received news that hot lunches may not be offered, which has caused an uproar. But, school officials say there has been miscommunication.

The district serves thousands of lunches a week, some hot and some cold, but soon, officials said a temporary plan will go into effect where students will be only offered several cold grab-and-go lunch options.

School officials said this situation is due to the district experiencing significant staffing shortages.

"Our intention was to be proactive so families know a plan was in place to pivot in staffing situations," said Upper Dublin School District Superintendent Dr. Laurie Smith.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The problem came when families were alerted to this change, which did not go over well on social media. There was anger, frustration, and concern for kids who didn't already get hot meals at home, and even outcry over the food service staff shortage.

Parents who didn’t want to be named said they were frustrated with high tax dollars, adding that all kids should have the choice between hot and cold lunches.

The social media outcry prompted the district to send a new notification to families explaining the issue is short-term and in no way reflects the district’s ability to hire and retain staff.

School officials told parents that the cold item selection would be what students typically see in the cafeteria, which includes sandwiches and salads.

Smith says she apologizes for all the confusion and adds that they have posted jobs in hopes of filling significant holes in the food service staff.