A Pemberton Township School District employee was arrested and charged for trying to meet an underage student for sex, according to the Burlington County prosecutor's office.

Christopher J. Perry of Piute Trail in Browns Mills is facing multiple charges including:

Attempted sexual assault (second degree)

Enticing a minor (second degree)

Endangering the welfare of a child (third degree)

Attempted criminal sexual contact (fourth degree)

Perry, 34, is being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly until he will face a grand jury.

The investigation into Perry was launched after the parents of a 15-year-old student reported to the school that he had contacted their daughter through the mobile app, Snapchat.

The school then contacted police, who passed the case to the Burlington County prosecutor's office.

An investigator with the prosecutor's office continued the conversation with Perry on Snapchat, who believed he was still talking to the 15-year-old girl.

During the conversation, Perry described sexual acts and made plans to pick up the student at a park in Browns Mills.

When Perry arrived, he was taken into custody by law enforcement.

"The employee will remain on leave while this matter is investigated," the Pemberton School District said in a statement to NBC10.

The investigation is still underway by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Pemberton Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-894-3352.