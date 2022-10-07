School District Scraps Halloween Parade, Citing Inclusion Concerns

The Lower Merion School District is canceling this year’s Halloween parades at all six of its elementary schools over concerns about inclusion and safety.

The parades won’t be happening due to “a lack of inclusivity” for families that don’t celebrate Halloween for religious or cultural reasons, as well as safety concerns over children parading outside among unscreened adults, according to letters sent to parents.

Additionally, the district said, some students may feel “disappointed” if their parents or guardians can’t attend the morning parades due to work obligations.

Despite the cancelation, the district said students will still be allowed to show up to school in a costume. Those who don’t celebrate are invited to dress “in a way that reflects something unique about them, their interests, culture or personality.”