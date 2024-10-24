School District of Philadelphia

School District of Philadelphia introduces clean propane buses

The School District of Philadelphia is adding 38 clean propane autogas school buses into its fleet. The buses are said to be 96-percent cleaner that traditional diesel vehicles

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The School District of Philadelphia is embracing cleaner, greener transportation as it is adding buses that are 96% cleaner that traditional diesel vehicles into its fleet.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, the district unveiled 38 clean propane autogas school buses that are intended to help reduce emissions and, officials said, will save the district "tens of thousands of dollars" a year to operate compared to diesel vehicles.

In a statement, schools officials said the near-zero emission vehicles are intended to provide a healthier environment for students and the community while reducing costs.

"By choosing propane over diesel, the district is not only reducing harmful emissions and improving local air quality but also leading by example in adopting clean energy solutions," the district said in a statement ahead of Thursday's event. "These efforts demonstrate a forward-thinking approach to both environmental responsibility and financial stewardship, as the district can redirect savings from fuel and maintenance costs to further support student success in the classroom."

The new buses were added as the School District of Philadelphia has received a $7.9 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to double its electric bus fleet.

