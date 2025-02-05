First Alert Weather

Which schools are closed, opening with delays in Philly, Pa., NJ, Del. on Thursday?

By Emily Rose Grassi

The first of several winter storms taking aim at the Philadelphia region will move in Wednesday night.

A First Alert for snow, sleet and freezing rain leading to hazardous travel and school delays will be in effect from 9 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2025, to 1 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2025.

The First Alert covers Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley, northern Delaware and South Jersey, with the exception of coastal points.

The Archdiocese high and elementary schools in Philadelphia took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that students will learn through a flexible instruction day on Thursday.

Click here for the full updated list of school closures and delays throughout the region.

