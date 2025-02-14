New Jersey

Playing hookie: Some NJ schools close for Super Bowl parade after teachers call out

By Emily Rose Grassi

Google Maps

The "championship flu" is spreading in one South Jersey school district forcing the superintendent to cancel classes.

In a last minute decision on Thursday, some schools in Gloucester County, New Jersey, are closed on Valentine's Day because a large number of staff throughout the district have called out sick to go to the Eagles championship parade.

The superintendent of the Deptford Township School District wrote in a letter to the community that officials planned to keep schools open despite the parade on Friday, Feb. 14, but are forced to close.

"We absolutely had every intention of holding school tomorrow, however with the number of callouts still increasing as of 7 p.m. tonight, we are simply at the point where will be unable to safely transport and supervise our students tomorrow," superintendent Kevin Kanauss wrote.

This closure impacts all schools within the district and extends the already long weekend as the district was scheduled for a day off on Monday, Feb. 17 for Presidents Day.

