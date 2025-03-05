Crews are working outside of Lenape High School in Medford, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning after a bus collided with a medical transport van.

According to officials, emergency responders were at the scene of a crash at about 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, near the intersection of Church and Hartford roads after a school bus collided with a medical transport van.

As could be seen by SkyForce10 at about 7 a.m., the van had been overturned in the collision and came to rest in a grassy area along the side of Hartford Road.

The school bus could be seen with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

As of 7 a.m., officials have not yet detailed what may have cause this crash, nor have they said if anyone was injured in this incident.

But, officials have confirmed that no students were on the bus at the time the crash occurred.

As crews respond to the crash, Hartford Road was closed from Church Road to Elbo Lane.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.