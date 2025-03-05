New Jersey

School bus collides with medical van at Lenape High School in Medford, NJ

First responders are working in Medford, New Jersey after a school bus and a medical transport van collided along Hartford Road, at Lenape High School, on Wednesday morning

By Hayden Mitman

A medical van and a school bus rest after a crash near Lenape High School in Medford, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.
NBC10

Crews are working outside of Lenape High School in Medford, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning after a bus collided with a medical transport van.

According to officials, emergency responders were at the scene of a crash at about 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, near the intersection of Church and Hartford roads after a school bus collided with a medical transport van.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

As could be seen by SkyForce10 at about 7 a.m., the van had been overturned in the collision and came to rest in a grassy area along the side of Hartford Road.

The school bus could be seen with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

As of 7 a.m., officials have not yet detailed what may have cause this crash, nor have they said if anyone was injured in this incident.

But, officials have confirmed that no students were on the bus at the time the crash occurred.

As crews respond to the crash, Hartford Road was closed from Church Road to Elbo Lane.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather Mar 3

Midweek storm to bring heavy rain, possible damaging winds to Philly region

Trump administration 8 hours ago

Trump touts achievements, needles Democrats in joint address to Congress

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us